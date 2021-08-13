Nancy Pelosi claims that the Child Tax Credit will “reduce, not increase” the national debt.

The Child Tax Credit, according to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, will “reduce the national debt, not raise it.”

“Nothing brings more money back to the Treasury than investments in education,” Pelosi said at a Thursday event at a Los Angeles public school where she was pushing the tax credit. She was joined by Democratic California Representative Maxine Waters during the ceremony.

“Early childhood, K-12, higher education, postsecondary education, lifelong learning for our families and workers,” she continued. “Any investments in children’s education are not a cost; they are an investment, and they reduce, not raise, the national debt.”

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service have given out $15 billion in credits to families with qualified children so far. For each child under the age of six, the credit sends $300 per month, and for each child aged six to seventeen, the credit sends up to $250 per month. The first credit payment was available to about 60 million children.

According to NPR, the credit payments will last a year and cost more than $100 billion in total.

The American Rescue Plan, which Congress passed in March, included an enhanced Child Tax Credit. The credit and the bill as a whole were passed to help the country recover from the recession brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There were no Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of it.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, a Republican, described the program as “corrosive.”

In a February op-ed in the National Review, he said, “There is much more to bringing families out of poverty than government-provided income.”

“I would hope that it could alter the thoughts of some of the other persons on the other side of the aisle if they hear from their own constituents, how essential this is,” Pelosi said of Republicans at the school event. But they’ll undoubtedly claim credit for it at home, even though they didn’t vote for it.”

The credit, according to Pelosi, is “transformative.” According to Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the American Rescue Plan may raise nearly five million children out of poverty this year, reducing child poverty by more than half countrywide.

Pelosi, on the other hand, believes that many families who are still qualified for the benefit are unaware of it. Others might not be able to register.