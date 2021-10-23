Nancy Grace is convinced ‘I Mean Murder,’ says Brian Laundrie, who murdered Gabby Petito.

Nancy Grace, a legal pundit and journalist, told Fox News that she believes Brian Laundrie murdered his fiancee Gabby Petito, but that the exact circumstances of her death will never be uncovered.

Laundrie’s bones were discovered on October 20 at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County, Florida, after a search that began on September 17 when his parents, Chris and Roberta, reported him missing.

The 23-year-old was a person of interest in the abduction and death of Petito, 22, whose body was recovered in Wyoming on September 19 after a cross-country road trip the two had taken.

Her death was judged a homicide due to strangulation by a coroner.

The remains will be transferred to a forensic anthropologist for examination, and the cause of death is anticipated to be announced next week, according to the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino.

However, the Fox Nation host teased the second part of her program on Sunday, which will go deeper into the issue that has grabbed the country, saying on Friday: “Gabby isn’t going to get any justice.

“This will never be proven in court, and we’ll never know what happened to her.”

Grace believed that any breakthrough in understanding what transpired before Petito’s death would necessitate enough forensic information from her body, such as his skin cells under his nails.

Grace responded, “We may never know those answers.” “This is what we are aware of. Brian Laundrie, we suspect, murdered her, and I mean murder.” She claims that the premeditation need for such a crime may be found in the criminal code “In the blink of an eye, much less the time it takes to choke someone to death while gazing them in the eyes.

“I’m aware she was murdered, and I assume Laundrie was the perpetrator. We’ll never know how or why.” It was “an incredible coincidence,” she claimed, that soon after Laundrie’s parents joined the hunt, a breakthrough was made in locating the missing man’s possessions.

She, on the other hand, ruled out the notion that the things were placed. “It’s incomprehensible. Isn’t it logical to assume they also planted the body? That was not the case.” Bertolino has disputed charges that his clients planted their son’s body and belongings, calling them “ludicrous” and “maddening.” Grace, on the other hand, expressed a greater anxiety. This is a condensed version of the information.