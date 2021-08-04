Names of Spirit Airlines There are a variety of reasons for flight cancellations that last several days.

Hundreds of Spirit Airlines flights were canceled on Wednesday, the airline’s fourth day of travel problems. The corporation blamed extensive system disruptions, bad weather, and labor shortages in a statement to This website.

By 11 a.m. EDT, the Florida-based airline, which is famed for its low fares, had already canceled 343 Wednesday flights. According to industry tracker FlightAware, this accounted for approximately half of Spirit Airlines’ flights for the day, and comes after the company canceled 61 percent of its Tuesday flights and 42 percent of its Monday flights.

Spirit Airlines’ flight cancellations account for a large portion of the industry’s overall U.S. flight cancellations for the day, which totalled 523 as of this writing.

American Airlines had canceled hundreds of flights in prior days as well, but only 3% of its scheduled flights were canceled on Wednesday morning.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Spirit apologized to its customers. “We’ve battled with overlapping operational problems such as weather, system outages, and personnel shortages that generated significant inconsistencies in our operation and hampered crew scheduling,” the business said in a statement.

“These challenges were worsened by the fact that we are in the midst of the peak summer travel season, with extremely high industry load factors and fewer alternatives for guest re-accommodation,” the statement continued.

This summer, the airline sector as a whole has seen a surge in travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) scanned more than 2.2 million people in the United States on Sunday alone, according to TSA data. This is the greatest number of persons who have been screened since the outbreak began more than a year ago.

The Spirit’s pilot union ruled out one supposed cause of the cancellations on Tuesday. “Spirit Airlines has recently been experiencing a series of operational struggles,” the union’s official Twitter account claimed. These problems aren’t the result of a pilot strike. Any rumor or claim of this like is totally false.”

