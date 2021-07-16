Naked Woman Discovered Stuck Between Two Buildings: ‘How did she get in there?’ says the narrator.

On Tuesday, firemen in California had to rescue a naked woman who had become stuck between two buildings in an area less than 10 inches wide.

At roughly 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority were alerted to 1020 North Harbor Boulevard in Santa Ana. For 20 to 30 minutes, employees at two nearby automotive firms heard a woman begging for help before realizing she was trapped between the buildings.

Working at one of the bodyshops, William Mudawar told NBC Los Angeles that he and his brother kept hearing unusual noises but couldn’t figure out what they were.

“From the back, my brother heard someone crying or screaming,” Mudawar added. “At first, we assumed the neighbor was upset because he had lost his dog.”

Captain Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Department told The Orange County Register that the loud construction at the two businesses and in the surrounding area made it difficult to figure out where the woman was trapped until some firefighters climbed onto the roof and peered down the small gap.

The firefighters drilled a hole and threaded a camera through it to watch the woman while trying to locate her. They then used a saw to cut a hole large enough for the woman to crawl through.

“The biggest issue was cutting near enough to get her out without pushing her through this narrow little gap, but not close enough to let any portion of that wall fall on her and damage her,” Nguyen told NBC Los Angeles. “She was right within here,” says the narrator. She was squished sideways in there.”

The woman was rescued by firefighters about 4:30 p.m., roughly two and a half hours after they arrived.

Paramedics evaluated the woman before transporting her to a local hospital, where she was aware and conscious, according to Nguyen.

The gap was only 8 inches wide, according to the fire department, and it is yet unknown how the woman got into the opening.

“The victim did not tell us how she got there during our endeavor to rescue her from her precarious predicament,” the fire department responded after a member of the public requested for a follow-up on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.