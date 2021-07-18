N.J. Brothers faces a $1.6 million fine for making robocalls to 30 million Americans on the Do Not Call Registry.

As of Friday, a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against a New Jersey-based corporation for a huge robocall scheme has been settled.

The company’s three brothers, Joseph, Raymond, and Sean Carney, have agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit accusing them of making millions of illegal robocalls.

According to the FTC, the brothers’ company, Environmental Safety International (ESI), situated in Fairview, New Jersey, engaged telemarketers to make calls all throughout the country. Between January 2018 and March 2019, about 45 million calls were made. In addition, roughly 31 million of these were illegal calls to those on the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) “Do Not Call” roster.

The scam calls allegedly began with the promise of free information on septic tank products, but those who listened and consented to stay on the line were eventually sold ESI’s “Activator 1000” brand of septic products.

According to the FTC’s news release, “the complaint also says that ESI sent letters to consumers who agreed to buy their products but had unpaid invoices, falsely alleging that they would be referred to a’national collection agency’ or an attorney.” “However, neither of these actions were ever taken by ESI.”

According to the agreement, ESI must be dissolved within 30 days. The company’s Google search results indicate that it has closed forever.

All three brothers have agreed to terms that include a ban on telemarketing operations for the rest of their lives. The $1.6 million penalties will be paid to the US Treasury by Joseph and Sean Carney, who were officials at ESI, while Raymond Carney will pay $15,000. In exchange for the settlement, the brothers will also give up their homes.

It is illegal for Joseph and Sean Carney to try to collect any more money from their septic tank sales. ESI customers’ overdue balances have also been cancelled.

At the latest reported phone number, this website was unable to contact ESI for comment. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was also contacted for comment on the settlement, but has yet to answer.

