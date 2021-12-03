‘My Hero,’ a sweet sign made by a daughter for her Uber driver father who is learning English, has resurfaced.

After resurfacing on Reddit, a heartfelt note written by a daughter for her Uber driver father, who was studying English, has gone popular online.

The note was originally released in 2019 by Laura Lux, an Australian influencer who now lives in Texas, and was attached to the back of the front seat for all passengers to read.

“My daddy is a hero to me.” He is attempting to learn your language. “Thank you for your patience,” the card said, amid drawings of herself and her father.

“Crying in the Uber,” Lux tweeted, adding that she planned to tip the driver.

The message was re-shared on Reddit in the popular heartwarming community “Made Me Smile” two years later. The image gained more than 26,000 votes in just a few hours.

People shared memories and similar stories in response to the post, with many expressing admiration for those who learn English as a second language.

— DarthLux (@LauraLux) 26th of November, 2019 One user stated, "A guy I work with apologized for not knowing a word when chatting to me." "I asked him how many languages he knew after hearing him speak what I assumed was Arabic. This motherf***er is apologizing to my monolingual a** because he knows FIVE languages and understands a sixth. "Never apologize for that s**t again," I told him. "For almost five years, I drove a cab in Vegas. A number of passengers expressed their gratitude for having an English-speaking driver. I explained how difficult it was to converse in a second language while keeping one's eyes on the road, and how the drivers were likely more concerned with the passengers' safety than carrying on a discussion. "With that little explanation, a lot of people immediately "understood it," said another.

Others mentioned how difficult it can be to start over in a new nation, especially when you don't understand the language: "I immigrated from the United Kingdom to the United States over thirty years ago. I am a 'gifted alien' who speaks the same language as you and arrived on a 'gifted alien' visa. My first year was quite difficult.