Mustafa Alowemer Admits to Helping ISIS by Planning a Bomb Attack on a Pittsburgh Church in 2019.

In federal court on Thursday, a Pennsylvania man acknowledged to assisting the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in his conspiracy to assault a church.

Mustafa Alowemer, 23, admitted to one count of attempting to provide material support to the group in connection with his plot to bomb a church on Pittsburgh’s North Side in 2019.

In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said, “Mustafa Alowemer’s guilty plea today leaves no doubt about his intention to commit an act of terrorism against a house of worship.” “Mr. Alowemer will now have to deal with the fallout from his sophisticated scheme to cause harm to innocent people.”

Alowemer could face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. He’ll also be on supervised release for the rest of his life. The date for his sentence has been set on January 26, 2022.

According to prosecutors, Alowemer was born in Daraa, Syria, and was admitted to the United States as a refugee in August 2016. He moved to Pittsburgh with his family and graduated from a public high school there.

According to court filings, Alowemer’s aim for bombing a church was to assist ISIS’ mission and inspire other militants to carry out similar actions in the United States.

According to the department, Alowemer was aware that persons in close proximity to the church could be killed by the blast.

In the spring of 2019, he gave someone he thought was a fellow ISIS supporter but was actually an FBI agent instructional documents on how to make and deploy bombs and improvised explosive devices.

At least one undercover FBI official met with Alowemer four times in person. At one meeting in June, Alowemer described his plan to bomb the church and showed off materials he had purchased for the project, including boxes of nails.

He reportedly handed the undercover agents printed versions of Google satellite maps with routes to and from the church, as well as a “ten-point handwritten plan with details linked to his intention to personally deliver explosives in a backpack.”

Alowemer wants to meet again in July to go over the proposal in further detail. Authorities said he was apprehended at that meeting. This is a condensed version of the information.