Murder Victim’s Friends Launch TikTok, Instagram Campaign, Which Leads to Suspect’s Arrest

A suspect in the murder of a college student in Compton, California, has been apprehended thanks to two seemingly inconsequential tools: TikTok and Instagram.

Daisy De La O, 19, was stabbed to death in February outside of her family’s apartment, according to KABC. Since then, authorities have been looking for the victim’s ex-boyfriend, Victor Sosa, 25. Only a month before her murder, De La O had split up with Sosa, accusing him of being physically violent.

De La O’s mother, Susana Salas, said her daughter received a text message from Sosa requesting her to meet him outside the apartment the night before she was found dead. De La O swore she’d be back soon, but it was the last time her family saw her alive.

Juan Tellez, the property manager, discovered De La O dead in an alley covered with a carpet the next day. Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department uncovered security footage that appeared to show Sosa dragging the body into the alley.

Salas said, “‘I’ll be back, OK, I won’t take long, I promise,” My tiny girl told me, “Those were her last words.” She departed and never returned.”

Sosa was eventually discovered working at Papas & Beer, a restaurant and nightclub in the resort town of Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico, about 150 miles southeast of Compton, despite first disappearing. Authorities were able to track him down thanks to a lead produced by a TikTok and Instagram campaign run by De La O’s buddies.

TikTok, in example, has a large user base, with over 90 million members worldwide. While TikTok is most known for allowing users to share useful, weird, and perhaps harmful ideas and tricks, it can also be used for good causes, as demonstrated in this case.

The #JusticeForDaisy hashtag was utilized in the awareness campaign, and images of Sosa were distributed to the public in the hopes that someone would recognize him. Although it’s unclear whether the tipster first spotted the campaign on TikTok or Instagram, they did recognize the suspect after seeing him at Papas & Beer recently.

They then sent a picture of Sosa to the campaign’s organizers.

“Papas & Beer is a tourist-oriented restaurant, bar, and establishment. This is a condensed version of the information.