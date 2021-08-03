Multiple women were sexually harassed by Andrew Cuomo, according to a report by the New York Attorney General.

The findings of a months-long investigation into sexual harassment charges against Governor Andrew Cuomo were released by New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday.

“The independent inquiry found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke federal and state law in the process,” James said at a press conference.

“Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive sexually suggestive comments, creating a hostile work environment for women,” James continued.

Cuomo ordered an investigation by the attorney general on February 28 after three women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Investigators interviewed 179 people and examined over 74,000 pieces of evidence, including papers, photographs, and audio data.

Cuomo and his senior staff allegedly retaliated against at least one former employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior, according to James.

“Without the courageous women who came forward, none of this would have been revealed,” the attorney general added. “I’m also encouraged by all of the courageous women who have come out. But, perhaps more importantly, I trust them. I congratulate them for their bravery.”

In a series of tweets in December of last year, Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer to the Democratic governor, was the first to accuse him of sexual harassment. Cuomo kissed her on the lips without notice as she was exiting a one-on-one meeting in his office, she said in a Medium blog post in February, then offered playing strip poker on a state plane.

Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by at least eight additional women since then.

The governor has refuted all allegations of inappropriate contact and apologized to anyone who was offended as a result of his actions. Cuomo has also questioned the attorney general’s investigation’s credibility on several occasions.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.