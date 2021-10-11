Multiple questions remain unanswered one month after Gabby Petito was reported missing.

Gabby Petito’s mother reported her missing in Suffolk County, New York, a month ago. Multiple questions remain unanswered as the search for her daughter’s killer continues.

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s partner, is missing and has been cited as a person of interest in her death. She was reported missing on September 11th, ten days after leaving Laundrie on a cross-country tour of national parks. On September 19, she was discovered dead in a Wyoming national park.

Petito was last seen alive on August 25, while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie in Grand Teto, Wyoming. Her death was considered a homicide when she was discovered dead in Grand Teto National Park on September 19.

What happened to Brian Laundrie?

The third week of the manhunt for Laundrie has sparked a lot of speculation regarding his whereabouts.

Laundrie’s parents, who live in North Fort, Florida, first reported seeing their son on September 14, telling investigators they thought he was going to the neighboring Carlton Reserve to walk or camp. The date was then altered to September 13th.

On October 8, Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police Department, told CNN that “no physical traces” of Laundrie had been discovered in the Carlton Reserve.

However, investigators have expanded their search to North Carolina when a hiker claimed to have spoken with Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina border at around 12.30 a.m. on October 2.

Brian Laundrie, do you know if he’s still alive?

According to police, there was a 50/50 chance Laundrie was still alive on Sunday.

If Laundrie was still in the Carlton Reserve, one expert believes it is “extremely unlikely” that he is still alive. According to Robert Urban, founder and instructor of Urban Survival Academy, Laundrie would not have survived in Florida’s harsh climate if she hadn’t used expert survival skills. He could, however, be hiding in a different state.

Gabby Petito died in what way and when?

Although her death was considered a homicide, the cause of death has not to be determined because the autopsy results are still waiting.

It was “extremely,” according to a former top forensic pathologist for the New York State Police. This is a condensed version of the information.