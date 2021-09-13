MTV VMA Winners 2021: Lil Nas X to Olivia Rodrigo’s full list

The MTV Video Music Awards 2021 took place on September 12th. The concert was broadcast live from the Barclays Center in New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Some of the biggest stars in music performed in the yearly show, including Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, this year’s host Doja Cat, and many others.

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Cardi B, as well as the K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink, were among the multi-award nominees this year.

We take a look at the VMA winners for 2021.

Winner of the Video of the Year Award

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X Columbia Records, Inc.

Nominees “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – Atlantic Records “Popstar” by DJ Khaled and Drake (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / Epic Records / We The Best “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Atlantic Records presents Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits.” “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records Winner of the Artist of the Year Award

Def Jam Records – Justin Bieber

Nominees Republic Records – Ariana Grande Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Doja Cat Megan Thee Stallion is a member of the 300 Entertainment team. Geffen Records – Olivia Rodrigo Republic Records – Taylor Swift Winner of the Song of the Year

Geffen Records: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

24k Nominees

“Mood” by Goldn and Iann Dior – Records LLC / Columbia Records Silk, Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records: Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” “Dynamite” by BTS – Bighit Music “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – Atlantic Records “Levitating” by Dua Lipa is out now on Warner Records. Winner of the Best New Artist Award

Geffen Records – Olivia Rodrigo

Nominees 24k Columbia Records / Goldn – Records LLC Not So Fast The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records / Giveon – Epic Records Columbia Records – Polo G Warner Records – Saweetie Winner of the Push Performance of the Year

Geffen Records: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

“Are You Bored Yet?” asks the nominees. — According to Atlantic Records “Daisy” by Ashnikko – Warner Records “Gorgeous,” says Saint Jhn. – HITCO 24k / Godd Complexx Records LLC / Columbia Records: Goldn: “Coco” Elektra Music Group presents JC Stewart’s “Break My Heart.” RCA Records, Latto: “Sex Lies” Madison Beer’s nickname is “Selfish.” – Sing It Loud / Epic Records “Without You” by The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red / AWAL Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records Best Collaboration Winner: Jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

