MSNBC host claims the United States is in the midst of a “rolling coup” to overturn the 2020 election.

On Sunday night, Hasan predicted that if former President Donald Trump was the party’s nominee and Republicans controlled the House of Representatives, Republicans “would not certify a Democratic triumph” in 2024.

“The attempt to alter the results of the 2020 election is still underway nine months after the storming of the United States Capitol,” Hasan stated.

“We’re in the midst of a coup d’état.” Republicans enact new voter suppression measures almost every day. They continue to purge electoral officials, enforcing the huge falsehood that the election was rigged.” Hasan supported his assertion by showing many recent video clips, including Trump addressing at a rally in Iowa on Saturday, where he erroneously claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” multiple times. “We’re in the midst of a coup d’état.” From my opening monologue on the @MehdiHasanShow tonight on @MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/dgGwEY6vFg 11 October 2021 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) On Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the House’s second-ranking Republican, made televised appearances.

Even though Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, claimed there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump and Republican friends have continued to support his false assertions that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

A number of judges and state election officials have disregarded the charges, while Trump’s former cybersecurity coordinator called the 2020 election as the “safest in American history.”

Scalise’s remarks, according to Hasan, were “the most chilling.”

Scalise repeatedly declined to affirm that the 2020 election was not stolen from Trump in an interview with Fox News Sunday, and he complained about states not according to “legislatively-set procedures.”

Hasan explained, “He’s deliberately predicting what the GOP position is going to be in 2024.”

"It's not just about election fraud; it's also about ensuring that Republican state legislatures have the ability to choose each slate of presidential electors, forgetting about voters and their pesky, you know, votes, in a democracy." The Republicans want to select who leads the country on their own." "It's all about election subversion now," he continued. Make a note of it.