Mountain Lion Barged Into House To Pursue Taxidermy Deer Head

This is the ultimate effort at a cat burglary.

A mountain lion was spotted inside a California home on Tuesday, apparently trying to “hunt” the taxidermy wildlife depicted on the property’s wall, after news of a cougar jumping through the screen door of a Washington home on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the San Bruno Police Department, a mountain lion broke into the home at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday “by bursting through an external glass window.”

The purported incidents were later confirmed by KTVU with the astonished homeowners, known only as Rose and Steve.

“When my eyes fixed on this massive monster, I thought to myself, ‘What the hell is that?’” Rose remarked. “A mountain lion on our couch,” Steve said matter-of-factly.

Rose reportedly “did a hasty U-turn to the bedroom” after spotting “glass…everywhere” in the room, according to the outlet.

“[The mountain lion] went up in the living room and felt trapped, so he started going around, knocking over a TV and a couple of things,” Steve told KTVU.

Fortunately, Steve was able to scare the cat out of the house immediately after discovering it, and unlike the Washington cougar incident, it did not necessitate the use of tranquilizer darts. The huge cat, though, was still on the free, according to the San Bruno Police Department’s report.

The cat was reportedly attracted to the premises after seeing many taxidermy heads through the window, according to police.

“Several huge animal, taxidermy trophy heads hanging on the interior walls of the property are thought to have attracted the mountain lion,” according to a news statement from the San Bruno Police Department.

Steve, who has elk and bison heads on his walls, realized that the animal was simply acting on instinct.

Steve told KTVU, “You can’t blame the animal if he spotted anything and felt, you know, that was a meal for him.” “Wildlife had the land before we did,” says the narrator. We’re getting too close to [their homes].”

Other nearby households need not be concerned, according to the San Bruno Police Department. “While mountain lion sightings are pretty common in Northern California, this type of occurrence is unusual,” they said. This is a brief summary.