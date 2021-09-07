Mother of COVID-19-infected Texas family urges others to vaccinate loved ones.

Now that her three children have all been hospitalized with COVID-19, a Texas mother is encouraging people to vaccinate their loved ones.

“Don’t allow anything get in your way. Get your family vaccinated,” Sophia Rich, 55, a resident of Leonard in northeastern Texas, told KDFW. “It has the potential to alleviate a great deal of suffering for our entire family.”

COVID-19 was found in her, as well as her three adult children. Her children were all admitted to a hospital in McKinney, Texas, just north of Dallas, within 24 to 48 hours of the diagnosis.

Brian, her 21-year-old son, is currently on a ventilator, according to her. In rooms not far from Brian, her 30-year-old son Michael and 37-year-old daughter Abigail are receiving oxygen. No one in the family had been immunized.

“We felt we were being so cautious. Rich stated, “We didn’t pursue it strongly enough.”

Dr. Mark Casanova of Baylor University Medical Center informed the aforementioned TV station that doctors in Texas are seeing more cases of entire family groupings being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The state recorded 13,790 individuals hospitalized with the infection as of September 3. According to The Texas Tribune, the number is just 428 short of the state’s all-time high of 14,218 patients hospitalized in January. According to Baylor Scott & White, the state’s largest not-for-profit healthcare institution, around 92 percent of all patients are unvaccinated.

Rich didn’t explain why she and her family were not getting vaccinated. People who are against the vaccine are typically concerned about bad health effects, distrust medical authorities, or haven’t had their concerns addressed, according to Heidi Larson, head of the Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The hospitalizations of the family have corresponded with an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. Since July, the state’s daily totals for new COVID-19 cases and deaths have consistently risen.

Near the end of June, the state’s case count had dropped to its lowest level since the outbreak began, with 1,000 to 2,000 new cases reported every day. Throughout August, though, the state reported 15 days with nearly 20,000 new cases each.

The state recorded between 15 and 50 COVID-19 deaths every day during the majority of June and July. Beginning in mid-August, the