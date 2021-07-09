Mother of an unvaccinated daughter who died from the COVID Delta Variant urges others to get vaccinated.

After a mother-of-two died from issues associated to the Delta variation, a Missouri family is asking people to receive the COVID vaccine.

Tricia Jones, 45, died on June 9 after contracting the variation earlier in 2021, according to Fox 4 News.

Her family claims she was afraid to get the COVID vaccine after witnessing her mother, Deborah Carmichael, suffer from negative effects after receiving hers.

As a result, Tricia Jones chose to postpone her COVID vaccination. “She was also thinking, ‘Yes, you know, I might get it, but I’ll take my chances because you can recover,” Carmichael told KMBC 9 News in Missouri.

Meanwhile, Adriana Jones, Tricia Jones’ daughter, told the news site that her mother was being advised to “simply go and get [the vaccine].”

Tricia Jones became ill with COVID and was admitted to the hospital on May 13 and placed on a ventilator. The next month, she passed away.

Tricia Jones’ family has spoken out about their grief in the aftermath of her death, pushing people to obtain COVID vaccines, wear masks, and practice social distance, according to KMBC 9.

“Please take this seriously,” Carmichael told Fox 4 News. You don’t want to witness a loved one go through this. If you do, you have a much better chance of surviving than if you don’t.”

Adriana Jones, on the other hand, told the outlet that her mother was “my dearest friend.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 88.5 percent of adults 65 and older in the United States had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccination as of July 8. The figure was 67.3 percent for those aged 18 and up.

The Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) claimed in a press statement on June 30 that more than 70% of Missourians over the age of 60 have “started or finished the immunization series.”

“Unfortunately, the arrival of the Delta variant in Missouri is driving virus transmission, and is resulting in increased illness and hospitalization among a younger population and the unvaccinatedâ€”a tragic consequence considering the vaccine’s effectiveness at reducing hospitalizations and deaths,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA CEO.

