Mother-in-Law of Man Accused of Killing His 4 Children Frequently Posted About Living Religiously

Prosecutors have charged a California man with murdering his four young children and mother-in-law after he allegedly posted many religious statements on Facebook.

The arraignment of Germarcus Lamar David, 29, was scheduled for Tuesday, but it was postponed to Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, he is charged with five charges of murder and three counts of assault on a child resulting in death.

Authorities haven’t given a motive, and they haven’t spoken much about what they learned from David and his wife, who discovered her family’s dead on Sunday night.

There was a lot of religious iconography and messages on what appeared to be David’s Facebook page.

“As a gift that keeps on giving, the love I provide will overflow from one heart to the next. “THAT is what I want my legacy to be,” David wrote on Oct. 27. “I will be one of the reasons that others believe in the inherent kindness of this earth.” That’s what I want my children to see when they grow up.” Ericka England, 51, Namyiah David, 11; Germarcus David Jr., 7; Kaden David, 2; and Noah David, 19 months, were recognized by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“No family should have to go through this, especially when the accused criminal was in charge of their safety,” said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement.

Within minutes of his wife getting home in Lancaster and witnessing the gruesome sight, David handed himself in to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies. He is currently being held in custody on a $2 million bail.

On the day they were killed, England was watching her grandkids. The victims’ autopsies have not yet been finished by the coroner’s office, but authorities earlier stated that they were shot in the upper torso and died on the scene.

A mother raced back and forth in their front yard, shouting, according to Grace Beltran, who lives three homes away from the family “My children are no longer with me! They’ve all passed away!” “It’s cowardly to do this to children. It’s incredible, to say the least “According to the Los Angeles Times, Waki Jones, who worked with the family through his Lancaster day care service,

Lt. Brandon Dean of the Sheriff's Department said he wasn't aware of any past allegations of domestic violence at the residence.