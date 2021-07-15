Mother Charged with Murdering Two Daughters in Canal Where She Offered Baptism

A Florida mother has been charged with the murder of her two children in a canal where she had volunteered to baptize children.

According to a spokeswoman for the Lauderdale Police Department, 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of her two kids, 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan, on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time.

In a news release given to This website, the Lauderdale Police Department stated, “Tinessa Hogan was taken to the Broward County Main Jail without incident.”

Hogan’s arrest comes just weeks after the bodies of both of her daughters were discovered floating in a canal in Lauderdale.

According to a notice from the Lauderdale Police Department, officers were dispatched to a canal at 5926 NW 21 Street on June 22 after reports of a floating body. The body of a juvenile female was retrieved from the water by police and firefighters, according to the press release.

The suspect was described as a “pre-teen black female wearing blue jean shorts and a gray blouse with the word”Dance” on the front in rainbow colors,” according to police. Destiny Hogan was eventually identified as the suspect.

The body showed no evidence of trauma at the site, according to police.

“According to the inquiry, the female juvenile was last seen with another black juvenile female on June 21, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to the Lauderdale Police Department, “Investigators discovered that the second female juvenile may be missing based on citizen reports, and a parallel investigation was launched in an attempt to identify the second female.”

Lauderdale police were contacted again shortly after the first body was removed from the canal, this time in response to reports of a body floating in a canal near 2201 NW 59th Way.

“A juvenile black female wearing a tan blouse and flower pajama bottoms was characterized as this female. Daysha Hogan was later recognized, according to the Lauderdale Police Department.

Tinessa Hogan was apprehended when both bodies were discovered in the canal, but no criminal charges were filed against her.

Tinessa Hogan was seen acting abnormally and swimming in the canal days before the two girls were discovered in the canal, according to WTVJ in Miami. This is a condensed version of the information.