Most Republicans support Trump in 2024, and other candidates agree with him, according to a poll.

Most Republican supporters want former President Donald Trump to run for President again in 2024, or at the very least want the GOP primary victor to agree with him on most policy matters.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, two-thirds of Republican voters (66%) want Trump to run for president in 2024, while only 30% oppose it.

The results were reversed among all American voters. Sixty-six percent said they didn’t want Trump to run again, while three in ten said they wanted him to try again.

When asked if they wanted Republican presidential contenders to agree with the former president on policy, 85 percent of Republican voters said yes.

The findings show that the Republican base is more supportive of Trump’s ideas than of the president himself.

In a statement, Quinnipiac poll analyst Tim Malloy said, “The figures fly in the face of any projections that Donald Trump’s political future is in decline.” “A large majority of Republicans believe Trump was cheated out of the election, (2) want him to run again, and (3) prefer someone who agrees with him if they can’t vote for him.”

Two-thirds of Republicans feel President Joe Biden’s election victory was illegitimate, while only a quarter thought his victory was legal, according to pollsters.

When asked how they felt about Trump, the majority of GOP voters (84 percent) stated they thought he was a good guy, while only 13% thought he was a bad one.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Joe Pags on Thursday last week, Trump claimed he was “very strongly considering” running for president again in 2024. “Everyone wants me to do it, and the surveys all indicate I have to do it,” he explained to the host.

He then added that he will make a decision “perhaps before, but more likely directly after” the 2022 midterm elections, and that he was focused on the next contests for House and Senate control.

He stated, "We have elections coming up, and I'm focused on that; we want to get the House members in." "Actually, we have a choice."