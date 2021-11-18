Most people disapprove of Biden’s handling of COVID and the economy, bringing his approval rating to a new low.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to a new low.

The poll, which was issued on Thursday, indicated that only 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 53% disapprove—his lowest approval rating in a Quinnipiac national poll to date.

94 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents, respectively, disapproved of Biden. On the other hand, more than eight out of ten Democrats who answered to the poll backed the president’s performance thus far.

Most Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of important issues like as the coronavirus outbreak, the economy, foreign policy, and climate change, leading to his new low. Biden scored the lowest grades in all four areas this week, according to the polling institute.

Half of those polled in the United States disapproved of Biden’s response to COVID-19, while just 45% approved. Since mid-October, his approval rating for the situation has decreased three percentage points.

Only 45 percent of those polled believe the pandemic in the United States is improving.

The findings come as the government confronts criticism and legal challenges over its new vaccine requirements, which force larger corporations to either require their employees to be vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing.

After a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the vaccine restrictions, the agency in charge of enforcing them, the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), stated on Wednesday that it would postpone enforcement.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) stated that it “remains confident in its jurisdiction to safeguard workers in emergencies.”

With nearly six out of ten Americans disapproving of Biden’s handling of the economy, he garnered the most negative feedback.

As soaring food and gas prices grip the country, his popularity rating on the economy has plunged 4 percentage points in under a month.

In October, prices increased by 6.2 percent over the previous year, the highest increase in 31 years. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas today is $3.414, which is more than a $1 higher than it was a year ago.

Last week, Biden spoke on rising consumer costs, calling it “one of the most important economic issues of the American people.”

“Everything is more expensive, from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread. And it’s concerning, despite the fact that earnings are rising. This is a condensed version of the information.