Most New Yorkers want Governor Cuomo to resign or not run for re-election, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, the majority of New Yorkers want Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign or finish his term without seeking re-election.

According to a report issued Thursday by the Siena College Research Institute, 23 percent of New York voters want Cuomo to retire, while another 39 percent want him to finish his term but not run for re-election in 2022.

He should run for re-election, according to a third of the participants.

According to Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg, “the good news for the Governor is that only 23% of New Yorkers want him to quit immediately.” “However, when those people are combined with the 39% who believe he should finish his term but not seek re-election, 62 percent believe he should not seek a fourth term.”

While fewer New Yorkers want Cuomo to run for governor again in 16 months, he appears to be popular among voters of color. Despite the fact that only 27% of white voters wanted him to run for re-election, 40% of Latino voters and 52% of Black voters agreed.

Cuomo’s senior adviser Rich Azzopardi stated in a statement shared with This website that only 13 percent of registered Democrats want the governor to resign immediately, compared to 42 percent of registered Republicans.

“It is amazing that only 13% of Democrats believe the governor should resign, despite the fact that practically every Democratic official has called for it. Democrats clearly trust the Governor more than the politicians, according to Azzopardi.

Only 35% of people indicated they would vote for Cuomo if he ran for re-election, while 56% said they would vote for “someone else,” according to the poll.

Cuomo has been governor of New York since 2011, and is now serving his third term.

The new numbers show how Cuomo’s popularity has dwindled as a result of numerous separate probes into the New York Democrat.

He is presently the subject of an impeachment investigation, as well as two investigations concerning the coronavirus pandemic: one examining his administration's handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and the other into the misuse of state resources to write his.