Most Independents, who make up a significant portion of Biden’s base, blame him for rising prices.

According to a new study, the majority of independent voters blame President Joe Biden’s administration for rising inflation.

According to a recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, 61% of independents—a key demographic for Biden—believe his administration’s policies are somewhat or completely to blame for rising costs across the country.

Overall, 62 percent of American voters blame the president’s policies for the problem, including 41% of Democrats and 86% of Republicans polled by the news organization.

According to Department of Labor data, consumer prices rose last month as food and energy prices surged. Inflation rose 5.4 percent from a year ago as a result of the price increase.

The annual increase in the consumer price index was at its highest level in 13 years, matching June and July readings.

Fewer voters (48 percent) believe that Americans reverting to pre-pandemic behaviors are to blame for rising inflation, as the White House has claimed. Democrats were more likely than independents to say this (60 percent) (48 percent).

Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election hinged on the support of independent voters. By 13 points, the demographic group preferred the Democrat. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost the popular vote to Donald Trump by four points.

However, polls show that Biden’s support among independents is dwindling. Only 34% of independents polled by Politico/Morning Consult indicated they approve of Biden’s performance somewhat or highly.

One aspect driving up inflation is supply chain interruptions. Bottlenecks at ports have stemmed from growing demand for goods as economies recover from the COVID-19 epidemic, along with workforce shortages.

To help reduce the supply chain stress, two California ports that handle 40% of all container traffic entering the US have switched to 24-hour schedules. To keep up with the speed of the ports, Union Pacific Railroad recently began running its California ICTF plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Last week, the Biden administration announced that many companies, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and UPS, are increasing evening hours to boost output.

Last week, Biden promised that if necessary, the federal government will assist in resolving supply chain issues. “If the private sector does not step up,” he added, “we will call them out and ask them to act.” But. This is a condensed version of the information.