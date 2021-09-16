Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus kills people in at least six states across the United States.

The West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne infection transmitted to humans and animals by bites from infected mosquitoes, has claimed the lives of at least six people in the United States. More than eight states’ health departments are expressing concern and warning residents about the high risk.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine people have died from the West Nile virus as of September 7. Apiece state reported one or two deaths, with Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, New Jersey, and Texas reporting one or two each.

There have been confirmed or suspected cases of the virus with symptoms in at least 29 states. Since September 7, Arizona has reported 49 occurrences, while Colorado has reported 34.

According to the CDC, only approximately one in every five persons infected with the virus develops symptoms, and around one in every 150 people infected has a serious and possibly fatal condition. Fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash are common symptoms; however, very severe cases can result in paralysis and severe swelling in the brain, which can be deadly.

The virus is more likely to cause serious disease in people over the age of 60 who have prior medical issues.

The virus is most common during mosquito season, which runs from summer to fall. Because there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent or treat the virus, experts say the best approach to prevent it is to avoid mosquito bites.

The CDC data only covers cases that have occurred after September 7, however the virus has claimed the lives of people in other states before the data was released.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department in Nebraska reported the first fatality from the illness just last week, and another death today, both of which were older people with underlying health issues. There are currently over 27 verified human cases in the state.

The Utah Department of Health reported one fatality and 11 confirmed instances of the virus, nine of which resulted in a neuroinvasive condition such paralysis, brain inflammation, or meningitis.

After catching the illness in August, a 63-year-old man in Arizona became partially paralyzed. The man had a stroke, according to doctors, as a result of viral meningitis that damaged his spine, nervous system, and cerebrum.

It was, according to an infectious disease doctor who told the man’s wife. This is a condensed version of the information.