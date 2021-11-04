More women are feeling burned out and considering leaving the workforce, according to a new study.

The Associated Press noted that among the pandemic’s many and varied effects, COVID-19 has taken a particularly high toll on working women. In a recent report titled “Women in the Workplace,” consulting firm McKinsey & Co. highlights how more women are considering leaving the employment and feeling burned out in 2021 than in 2020.

According to the report, one in every three women considered quitting their professions or “downshifting” their careers in the previous year. According to the survey, one out of every four women had made such decisions early in the pandemic.

Women are even more burned out now than they were a year ago, according to the survey, “and the margin in burnout between men and women has virtually doubled.” 42 percent of women stated they were burned out in 2021, compared to 32 percent in 2020.

According to the Associated Press, 35 percent of men indicated they were burned out this year, compared to 28 percent in 2020.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The pandemic has exposed the disproportionate difficulties that many women have in caring for children or aged parents, as well as the important roles that women have historically performed in the American workforce. After COVID-19 erupted, states began shuttering large sectors of the economy, resulting in the loss of tens of millions of jobs in the United States. However, since the economy has quickly recovered and firms have announced record-high job opportunities, many women have put off returning to work, whether willingly or not.

Despite the fact that children have returned to school, the projected surge in female employment has yet to materialize, according to most analysts. In September, the number of women working or seeking for job decreased from August. The number of guys increased.

The male-female divide is significant among parents of small children. According to Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the Indeed job listings website, the proportion of moms with children 13 or younger who were employed in September was roughly 4% lower than pre-pandemic levels. The reduction was only 1% among fathers with young children.

“A large number of women have quit the workforce; the question is how long this will last.” Janet Currie, an economics professor, remarked This is a condensed version of the information.