More voters believe Biden’s Build Back Better Act will worsen inflation rather than improve it, according to a poll.

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Monday morning, 43% of people believe the massive social safety net package will worsen inflation. This compares to 26% who believe the strategy will improve inflation.

The findings come as the bill moves forward in the Senate after passing the House of Representatives. Last week, the bill passed the lower chamber on a party-line vote of 220 to 213 votes.

The Build Back Better program is likely to face further opposition in the Senate, where Republicans and centrist Democrats are raising concerns about its potential effects on inflation and the national debt.

Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key Democratic vote, has stated that he will not support any legislation that has a negative impact on the economy.

After the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose by 6.2 percent last month, the White House is arguing that the law will actually reduce inflation and help American households save money.

The administration is relying on a statement signed by 17 Nobel Laureates, who claim that the measure will “reduce longer-term inflationary pressures” by investing in economic capacity.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers’ statements that Build Back Better is unlikely to raise inflation are also being cited by officials. Summers served as a prominent economic adviser to both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama throughout their presidential campaigns.

“Our calculations and analyses, as well as those of outside experts, show that this plan will actually cut the deficit, slash costs, and lessen inflationary pressures,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week.

Despite the White House’s messaging, only 15% of people believe the measure will have no effect on inflation, according to the poll.

$1.75 trillion is included in the Build Back Better proposal to increase social programs and address climate change.

Universal pre-K financing, child-care subsidies, an extension of the child tax credit, Medicare extensions to cover hearing therapies, and four weeks of paid family leave are all included in the House-passed version of the plan.

It would also spend $550 billion on clean energy incentives and other climate-related measures. This is a condensed version of the information.