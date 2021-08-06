More Viewers of Fox News Are More Receptive to Vaccinations Since Hosts Begin Promoting Them: Poll

According to a new poll, the number of Fox News viewers opposed to vaccinations recently decreased shortly after the network’s top personalities pushed immunizations on the air.

The proportion of Fox News viewers who are “are unsure about or unwilling” to receive a COVID-19 vaccine decreased from 30% last week to 27% this week. The findings are based on an ongoing poll of vaccine apprehension across various types of media consumers. Morning Consult, a technology business, conducted the poll.

According to the study, the percentage of Fox News viewers who are afraid to get vaccinated reached an all-time high of 37% in mid-March. Since then, the number has fluctuated by a few percentage points each week.

Interestingly, between mid-March and early August, Fox News viewers’ rising and declining vaccine skepticism tracked extremely closely with that of persons who predominantly consume media via Facebook and Reddit. Around 30% of Facebook and Reddit users are unsure or unwilling to receive a vaccine.

In late July, two of Fox News’ most prominent personalities, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, advocated vaccines on their respective shows.

Carlson stated on July 19 that the COVID-19 vaccination may have “profound benefits” These benefits include a reduction in the severity of virus-related symptoms and hospitalizations, he added.

On the same day, Hannity urged his viewers to take COVID seriously and endorsed immunization.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to take COVID seriously. “Enough people have died; we do not require any additional deaths,” Hannity stated. “You also have a right to medical privacy; doctor-patient confidentiality is critical, and vaccination makes perfect sense for many Americans.”

“I believe in science and I believe in the science of vaccination,” he continued.

The hosts were promoted following a July 16 research by media watchdog group Media Matters. According to the report, 60% of Fox News’ vaccination broadcasts during a recent two-week period promoted “anti-vaccine propaganda.”

The Media Matters investigation examined parts of Fox News from June 28 to July 11. It kept track of every time a speaker stated that immunizations were either unnecessary or hazardous. Additionally, it recorded whenever a speaker stated that immunization efforts constituted a. This is a condensed version.