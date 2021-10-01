More than half of police killings go unreported in government statistics, according to a new study.

According to a new study, more than half of all police killings in the United States are misclassified or unreported in official government data.

Researchers from the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) compared data from the US National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), which collects all death certificates, to three non-governmental, open-source databases on deadly police violence.

The study, which This website got ahead of its publication in The Lancet on Thursday, found that between 1980 and 2018, the NVSS under-reported deaths from police violence by more than 55 percent.

It also discovered that Black Americans were killed at the highest rates, with estimates showing they were 3.5 times more likely than white Americans to die as a result of police brutality over the 40-year period investigated.

Researchers compared NVSS data to three open-source databases that compile information from news reports and public records requests to determine the extent to which deaths from police violence were under-reported: Fatal Encounters, Mapping Police Violence, and The Counted.

They projected that the NVSS neglected to register 17,100 deaths attributed to police brutality between 1980 and 2018, out of a total of 30,800 deaths. According to the study, 642 people went missing in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available, out of an estimated 1,240 deaths.

Researchers discovered that under-reporting differed by race and ethnicity. According to the report, Black Americans accounted for nearly 60% of all deaths, with 5,670 missing out of a total of 9,540 deaths between 1980 and 2018.

During the same time period, the NVSS failed to record approximately 56 percent of non-Hispanic white people’s deaths (8,540 out of an estimated 15,200), 33 percent of non-Hispanic people of other races’ deaths (281 out of an estimated 861), and roughly half of all deaths involving Hispanic people of any race (2,580 out of an estimated 5,170).

Although many countries rely on government-run vital registration systems to collect cause of death data, the study points out that when it comes to deaths caused by police violence, this creates problems because the same state that is responsible for the violence is also responsible for reporting it.

