More than a hundred legislators from almost 30 states have gathered in Washington, D.C. to rally for voting rights.

The senators, who represent almost 30 states, will take part in a “week of action” to urge the Senate to forego its summer holiday and adopt the For the People Act, an 800-page bill that would affect practically every element of voting and elections in the US.

“Extremist lawmakers around the country, including in Arizona, are attacking the right to vote in unprecedented ways,” Arizona State Representative Jennifer Longdon said in a statement. “Every Democrat in the United States Senate should feel compelled to pass legislation that safeguards the right to vote. We’ve come to demand that the Senate pass the For the People Act, even if it means postponing the summer recess. Our democracy cannot wait for recess.”

According to a Brennan Center analysis, 18 states had adopted more than 30 new legislation restricting voting access as of July. The rules, according to the center, make mail voting more difficult, impose stricter voter ID requirements, and increase the likelihood of erroneous voter purges.

The group of state legislators is joining a group of 50 Texas Democrats who have been camped out in the nation’s capital for weeks in a bid to prevent their Republican-led legislature from approving a bill that makes voting more difficult.

Texas legislators are urging Congress to adopt voting rights legislation before the state can.

In a statement released on Monday, Texas State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer stated, “Texas has traditionally been a hub for the worst anti-voter laws in the country, but this time it’s worse than before.” “That’s why, at the risk of our jobs and livelihoods, my Texas colleagues took a stand to deny Republicans the quorum they needed to trample our communities.”

H.R. 1, also known as the For the People Act, includes provisions for 15 days of early voting, same-day registration, and limiting states’ power to ban the use of mail voting and vote boxes. To abolish political gerrymandering, it would also overhaul federal campaign funding rules and create impartial redistricting commissions.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives in March, but it has yet to be put to a vote in the Senate. This is a condensed version of the information.