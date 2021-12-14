More than $6.5 million has been raised to assist tornado-devastated Kentucky families.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund received $6,258,267.91 in donations, according to Governor Andy Beshear’s office. The fund will first assist families with funeral costs for individuals who died in the storms on Friday.

After one of the worst tornado outbreaks in US history, twisters ripped through numerous states, killing at least 74 people in Kentucky. Kentucky was the heaviest impacted, with at least eight people killed in a fire at a Mayfield candle factory.

Chris Vogt wrote on a GoFundMe campaign that has received more than $59,000 in donations, “I grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky, and Mayfield is still where I call home today.”

“I was astonished when I saw the photographs and videos of the damage,” Vogt said. “I want to be able to help those who were affected in any way I can. Every little bit you can provide helps.”

Over the weekend, students at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine put up a GoFundMe account, which has already raised more than $103,000.

“This is wonderful! We are so grateful for all of the support we’ve received, and for everyone of your donations,” said Abbigayle Rawls, the fundraiser’s creator.

“We will be working closely with our local schools in each city, as well as other organizations such as our local refugee and international outreach organizations that are providing aid to our community to ensure that we can help as many people as possible.”GoFundMe.org, an independent nonprofit organization, also launched a GoFundMe page that has raised over $85,000.

“Homes, churches, and businesses have been devastated overnight,” said one post on the page. “Immediate support is needed for these towns.” “Will you help us get money directly into the hands of those in need? Your tax-deductible donation to this general fund will go directly to nonprofit organizations and verified GoFundMe fundraisers made for individuals impacted.”