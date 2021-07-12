More than 240k people have watched a video of an abandoned McDonald’s from the 1980s.

Footage from an urban explorer’s visit to an abandoned McDonald’s filled with 1980s mementos has wowed sentimental viewers online.

@triangleofmass shared the viral video on TikTok on Thursday, and it has now been viewed over 240,000 times and liked by over 34,000 people. The filmmaker is recognized for his observations of desolate or abandoned locations across the United States.

According to this website, the urban explorer discovered the place with the help of another content creator known as ADHD Urbex.

He said, “He ended up telling me the position of the abandoned McDonald’s you saw in that [TikTok].” “He lives in the neighborhood and told me about the place when he discovered it.”

Set to Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulders,” the film highlights the fast-food restaurant’s antiquated 1980s fixtures, including pink and blue tables and chairs, old security cameras and television monitors, and abandoned drink machines. Vintage culinary equipment lies in the dark behind the counter.

Close-ups of the establishment’s soda and hot chocolate machines, as well as many to-go containers and bags from the early 2000s, were also shown on the TikToker.

“When I arrived at the area, I couldn’t believe how perfectly everything was preserved and that nothing had been destroyed,” @triangleofmass stated. “Because of all the boards around the McDonald’s, no sunlight could get in, there wasn’t any mold or dust inside.

He continued, “You’d assume there’d be more mold and dust since it’s not maintained, so I honestly thought it was kind of odd and it had such a throwback vibe to it.”

To avoid vandalism, @triangleofmass stated that he wished to keep the location of the fast-food joint, which he reported closed in 2007, a secret. According to Snopes, McDonald’s outlets in Oregon in the mid-1980s had the same furnishings and color schemes as those seen in the movie.

