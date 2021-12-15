More than 2 million pounds of ham products have been recalled due to listeria concerns.

Alexander & Hornung, a meat producer, has expanded its pork recall due to worries that it may be contaminated with listeria.

After notifying the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that product sampling had revealed Listeria monocytogenes, the Michigan-based company announced on December 5 that it was recalling 234,391 pounds of its products.

The recall has been raised tenfold to 2,320,774 pounds, covering a broader range of fully cooked ham and pepperoni items.

Spiral sliced ham from Alexander & Hornung, as well as private label products prepared for retail consumers, are included in the recall. Niman Ranch, Amish Country Fresh Brand, Big Y, and Wellshire are among these brands.

Because of probable Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Alexander & Hornung, a division of Perdue Premium Meat Company Inc., has issued a recall for 2,320,774 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products. The items being recalled are of different sizes and sell-by dates, but they all carry the establishment number "EST. 10125" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.

“There have been no sicknesses or complaints related with the items,” Alexander & Hornung claimed on their website.

“There is no definitive proof” that any of the recalled products were “contaminated at the time of shipment,” it said, adding that the voluntary recall was being carried out “out of an excess of caution.”

Pregnant women, babies, older adults, and anyone with low immune systems can become ill after eating food infected with listeria germs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms normally appear one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food, but they can take up to 70 days to manifest.

Muscle aches, headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms are all possible symptoms.

Other groups getting sick with listeria, which affects roughly 1,600 people in the United States each year, is “unusual,” according to the CDC.

People who have at-risk food in their refrigerators or freezers should not consume them, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service. The objects should either be thrown away or returned.