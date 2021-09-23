More than 19,000 people were allegedly duped out of $6 million in student loan debt.

The head of a suspected student loan debt relief scam was arrested, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, after allegedly scamming more than 19,000 people in California and around the country.

According to Bonta’s office, the alleged scheme was “one of the nation’s largest” of its sort. According to Bonta’s office, the accused scheme’s mastermind coordinated with six other people to steal more than $6,130,000 from thousands of student loan borrowers between 2017 and 2020.

“Our kids worked hard to attain their college ambitions, but for some of them, those dreams have turned into awful nightmares,” Bonta said at a news conference on Tuesday, according to The Los Angeles Times. “They had been duped; they had been duped.”

In an indictment shared by Bonta’s office, the accused scheme leader was identified as Angela Mirabella. Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Mirabella and six others in connection with the alleged scheme.

According to Bonta’s office, Mirabella owned firms in Southern California that specialized in third-party debt relief and “employed managers and sales people to operate various call centers.” According to him, these call centers reportedly made fraudulent promises to student loan borrowers in California and across the United States, promising to assist them pay off their loans.

During the time the alleged scheme was active, call centers affiliated with Mirabella contacted an estimated 380,000 student loan debtors, according to Bonta’s office. According to him, California accounted for at least 3,000 of the more than 19,000 student loan borrowers affected by the alleged scheme.

According to the state attorney general’s press release, “these agents allegedly pretended to be affiliated with the United States Department of Education and, without authority to do so, guaranteed borrowers enrollment in programs that would lower their monthly payments and result in loan forgiveness.”

Callers pressed uncertain call recipients, convincing them that "their company was the only way to enroll in these plans