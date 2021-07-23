More than 17,000 people have donated to keep Texas Democrats in Washington, according to Beto O’Rourke.

Thousands of dollars have been donated to the Texas House Democrats who left the state last week to prevent Republicans from passing a sweeping election measure.

Powered By People, the political action committee of former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, has funded over $600,000 to keep Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C. while they continue to deny the state legislature quorum during the current special session.

During a press conference on Thursday, O’Rourke said, “We’ve really been the channel for all of the thousands of Texans and their fellow Americans who wanted to show their support for these Texas politicians.”

“I believe there have been 17,861 people who have donated so far, average 36 dollars per donation, so yes, we’re still raising money and we’ll keep wiring it to the Texas Democrats for whatever they need it for,” he stated. “On our part, it is unconditional because our support is unconditional.”

When Democratic members left the state capitol in Austin on July 12, several Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, accused them of using government funds to pay for their flights to Washington, D.C., and lodging on Capitol Hill.

Democrats, on the other hand, have refuted those assertions, claiming that they raised the funds privately.

“[The chartered flights] were not financed with public funds. Beto O’Rourke, for example, is one of our supporters. Last week, state Rep. Jasmine Crockett told CNN that “we have folks that are interested in seeing democracy actually prevail.” “We had assistance, but it wasn’t from the government. That is something we would never do. That is something we don’t even have access to.”

Texas lawmakers fled to avoid a succession of Republican-led bills, including an election bill that would add new identification requirements for mail-in voting, prohibit some early voting choices, and impose new criminal penalties.

During the special session, the legislature was set to vote on a prohibition on transgender athletes participating in school sports, increased abortion restrictions, and a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in public schools.

During a Monday press conference, Texas House Democrats set a $1.5 million budget for their trip, with the remaining going toward transportation, housing, and meals. This is a condensed version of the information.