More than $160 billion is lost each year as a result of the wealthiest Americans failing to pay their taxes, according to a new report.

According to the Treasury Department, the wealthiest persons in the United States choose not to pay more than $160 billion in taxes each year.

This was revealed in a report released on Wednesday about the country’s “tax gap,” which is the difference between taxes received and taxes owed. Over the following decade, the agency estimates that $7 trillion in tax income will be lost.

“The amount of the lost revenue is striking: it equals 3% of GDP, or all of the income taxes paid by the lowest-earning 90% of taxpayers,” stated Natasha Sarin, the deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

Up to $163 billion in tax revenue is lost each year as a result of the top 1% of Americans neglecting to pay.

According to Sarin, part of the problem is an understaffed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that is unable to collect 15% of owed taxes. According to the report, a lack of agency resources has resulted in a drop in audit rates.

According to Sarin, tax evasion is concentrated among the wealthy since they can afford the services of accountants and tax preparers who can protect them from liability. These people also understand that government agencies lack the capacity to pursue their wrongdoing, and they regard the repercussions of underpaying or dodging taxes as insignificant.

The Biden administration has proposed a number of solutions to close the tax gap, including boosting the IRS budget and tightening regulations on tax preparers.

President Joe Biden tweeted on Tuesday, “We’re going to construct a fairer tax structure â€” and “We’re going to develop this economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not the top down.”

According to studies, wealthy Americans became much wealthier as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing economic catastrophe.

According to a research by Americans for Tax Fairness, U.S. billionaires’ wealth has increased by $1.8 trillion in the last year and a half. According to the political advocacy group, their combined wealth increased by 62%.

The group’s total worth was little under $3 trillion in March 2020. By the 17th of August, the sum had risen to $4.8 trillion. During the pandemic, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, saw his fortune rise by $150 billion, a. This is a condensed version of the information.