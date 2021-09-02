More than 1,000 unvaccinated employees in Indiana’s healthcare system have been suspended.

Hundreds of employees at Indiana’s largest health-care organization were suspended this week after failing to meet a September 1 deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local media sites stated that more than 1,000 personnel at Indiana University Health (IU Health) institutions were suspended after missing the deadline.

In a Thursday email to This website, IU Health public relations specialist Jeff Swiatek said, “Yesterday IU Health estimated 97 percent of its staff were in compliance with the immunization mandate.”

According to Swiatek of the Indiana Business Journal, IU Health listed an estimated 34,000 staff members on its website in 2019, a number that has subsequently climbed to an estimated 36,000.

After additional staff were determined to be in compliance with the health system’s vaccine mandate, Swiatek claimed the number of suspended employees had dropped to less than 300 by Thursday.

In a statement shared with This website, IU Health noted that “fewer than 300 team members have been suspended owing to non-compliance as of today.” “Team members who attest to partial or full immunization are allowed to return to work.”

Swiatek told this publication that medical and religious exemptions from the rule are also available to IU Health staff.

According to The Indiana Business Journal, workers who have been suspended will be allowed to return to work if they receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

In June, IU Health stated that all of its employees would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. IU Health said in a statement to The Indianapolis Star at the time that vaccinating workers “is a safe and effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in facilities and in the community,” and that vaccine requirements for health-care workers “are not new or unprecedented.”

As of Thursday morning, an estimated 53.1 percent of Indians who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine had been fully vaccinated against the virus, and about 57.2 percent of the eligible population had been partially vaccinated, according to vaccination data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Vaccination hesitancy remains a concern among health officials, despite the state health department’s encouragement to unvaccinated individuals to seek out a COVID-19 vaccine amid the current outbreak of the Delta strain sweeping across Indiana and the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.