More than 100 homes were damaged in the Woodridge tornado, and 450 people were left without power.

According to the Associated Press, a tornado that struck suburban Chicago late Sunday destroyed more than 100 homes and knocked out electricity to 450 people.

A tornado also struck nearby Naperville, leaving at least five people hospitalized and 16 homes “uninhabitable,” according to municipal spokeswoman Linda LaCloche. Several large trees were felled, and multiple gas leaks were discovered, prompting power crews to shut down lines door to home.

“We were fortunate that it didn’t get any worse,” LaCloche added. “We have a lot of downed utility poles and wires, as well as tree damage.”

Bridget Casey’s Woodridge home’s second floor was devastated by the storm. Before daylight on Monday, she sat in a lawn chair in the driveway. Nate Casey, 16, claimed he was watching TV when the storm hit and rushed to assist his mother in getting his three younger siblings to the basement.

“I just heard a tremendous smash and thought to myself, ‘Oh, what are my brothers doing?’ He told the Chicago Sun-Times, “I go look and see the sky, and then I hear my brothers screaming from the room.”

A crew from the National Weather Agency in Romeoville, Illinois, will be examining storm damage Monday to determine the severity and course of the alleged tornado, according to Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist with the weather service. He believes the same storm swept into Naperville, Woodridge, and Darien, as well as Burr Ridge, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, causing damage.

“If there were no fatalitiesâ€”and there haven’t been any reported to usâ€”that’s great news considering the population of the area, the level of damage and the time of day, after 11 p.m. when many people may be asleep,” he said.

Radar showed storm rotation over various parts of suburban Chicago, as well as in northwestern Indiana’s Hobart and South Haven areas, according to Friedlein.

The threat of wind damage remained for a few hours as the line of storms moved over. This is a condensed version of the information.