More than 1.8 million people have watched a video criticizing Texas’ abortion law.

The reaction to Texas’ new restricted abortion law has been fast and vehement, with lawmakers, corporations, and celebrities all condemning it. A new video criticizing it has now been viewed over 1.8 million times.

The rule, which takes effect on Wednesday, prohibits abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy—before many women even realize they’re pregnant—and encourages citizens to report anyone who assists them in obtaining the operation. President Joe Biden blasted the Supreme Court’s refusal to stop the measure this week.

The film, which was launched on Friday and was developed in part by novelist and activist Don Winslow, criticizes the law’s “draconian” nature and conservatives who oppose COVID-19 vaccines while restricting women’s choice to choose.

“Republicans are dubbing women’s bodies ‘Host bodies,’” Winslow wrote in a tweet shared with the video on Friday evening. “Texas Republicans created a website to track down and report women, their families, and the doctors who assist them. They’re fighting a war on women.”

The video, which is less than two minutes long, has been viewed at least 1.8 million times as of 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, and Winslow’s tweet alone had received about 30,000 retweets.

#TexasWarOnWomen NEW VIDEO

Women’s bodies are being dubbed “Host bodies” by Republicans.

Republicans in Texas created a website to track and report women, their families, and the doctors who assist them.

They’re on a warpath against women.

RETWEET AND QUOTE TWEET THIS VIDEO! pic.twitter.com/FMzVmOKADo

September 3, 2021 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow)

In the video’s start, the narrator says, “If I am beaten and raped in the state of Texas, I have to give birth to my rapist’s baby.” “If I am raped by my father, brother, or uncle and am pregnant in Texas, I am obligated to give birth to my family abuser’s child. This new law is so harsh that I, as well as my doctors, family, and friends who advise me, and even the Uber driver who just drives me to the clinic, might be arrested for having an abortion.”

The narrator subsequently comments, "This is lunacy." "When it comes to the COVID vaccine, the same folks who protested and screamed, 'My body, my choice,' are now saying.