More people may die as a result of Ida’s heat and lack of power, according to Louisiana’s Lt. Governor.

Following Hurricane Ida’s damage, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor William Nungesser has warned that more people in his state may die as a result of the heat and lack of power.

According to Reuters, 12 people have died in Louisiana as a result of Hurricane Ida as of September 4. Nungesser added that as the Delta version of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, more people may die as a result of high summer temperatures, a lack of community services, limited restoration of electricity, and packed shelters, according to journalist Victoria Brownworth.

Ida slammed the state on August 29, causing damage to houses, businesses, hospitals, and schools, as well as floods in many locations. According to Entergy Louisiana, an energy business, the storm damaged approximately 24,308 electric poles, downed 29,084 spans of electric wire, and destroyed 212 electric transmission infrastructure.

It will be necessary to rebuild these power structures. More than 598,000 people in the state were still without electricity as of September 5. It’s possible that some of them won’t regain their vitality for a month or longer.

Louisiana Republican Representative Garret Graves told This website, “Electricity is literally the difference between life and death.” “Hospitals and nursing homes aren’t the only places where this happens.”

Residents will have to deal with sweltering summer days reaching nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit until power is restored. At least one person has died from heat exhaustion in the state. According to CNN, four more people died of carbon monoxide poisoning while driving their automobiles or using electric generators for air conditioning.

Residents have sought fuel to keep their automobiles and generators going. However, many gas stations are either out of service or out of fuel. There are typically hours-long lineups of cars waiting to use the gas pumps at gas stations. A suspect accused of cutting in line allegedly killed a man who challenged him about it last week.

Aside from the gasoline crisis, many local grocery stores are still closed, and many houses do not have access to safe drinking water. According to Reuters, some government officials have advised those who escaped the disaster not to return home just yet.

“We have villages where there is no mobile service, no internet connection, and no water,” Graves noted. “It’s not just about being without electricity; it’s about the cumulative impact on these communities.”

Insurance companies could face fines of up to $18 billion.