More people died as a result of 9/11-related illnesses than during the initial attack, according to a new report.

According to the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund’s (VCF) “20th Anniversary Special Report,” more persons have died from 9/11-related illnesses than were killed in the initial 2001 attacks.

Cancer was reported by 48% of individuals who filed for compensation, and 20% of those with cancer were determined to have an additional qualifying condition. The VCF distributes grants to people who survived, lost a family member, responded, removed subsequent debris, or were near the exposure site on the day of the attacks under the “Never Forget the Heroes” Act.

According to the report, 79 percent of individuals who filed qualifying claims were approved. It further stated that the fund had given out over $8.9 billion in grants to over 40,000 people. Survivors filed over 4,700 claims in fiscal year 2021, while responders submitted over 3,650 claims.

“Tens of thousands of responders and survivors have become sick or died as a result of their exposure in the decades since 9/11,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland in the study. “As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, it is critical to remember that the tragedy of that day continues.”

The World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks, as well as the diverted Pennsylvania jet disaster, claimed the lives of 2,974 individuals. More than 400 of these people were firefighters and police officers from New York City who were murdered on the spot when the Twin Towers collapsed.

The World Trade Center Health Program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 81,500 responders and nearly 30,600 survivors have joined in the program, which provides no-cost medical monitoring and treatment to anyone affected by the assault as of June 2021.

The CDC initiative involves people from all 50 states. Chronic rhinosinusitis, a sinus infection, is the most common ailment linked to the attack, according to the program, with roughly 27,250 responders and nearly 6,200 survivors reporting it. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, which affects the stomach lining, has been documented by almost 24,900 responders and nearly 5,200 survivors. In addition, cancer has been reported by almost 14,400 responders and approximately 9,300 survivors.

In addition to the aforementioned disorders, chronic respiratory disease includes asthma, sleep apnea, and chronic bronchitis. This is a condensed version of the information.