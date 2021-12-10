More information about Demaryius Thomas’ death is revealed in a police report.

New details about the death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Thursday night have been revealed in a police report.

The Washington Newsday obtained a copy of the Roswell Police Department incident report, which claims that officers received a 911 call indicating that someone was suffering from cardiac arrest at Thomas’ residence in Roswell, Georgia. Officers arrived at the property at 7 p.m. local time and were greeted by a person standing outside who escorted officers to the residence’s bedroom shower.

Officers discovered Thomas, 33, unconscious on the shower floor when they arrived in the bedroom. According to the report, one of the responding police attempted to take Thomas’ arm, but “his entire body moved” when the officer did so.

The event report stated, “It was obvious from rigor mortis that Demaryius was deceased.” “When Roswell Fire got on the scene, Demaryius was pronounced dead.” Thomas was sent to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office after he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the incident report.

Thomas’ first cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press on Friday that the former NFL wide receiver “had been suffering from seizures for over a year.”

“We assume he suffered a seizure while showering,” Bonseigneur said to the Associated Press. “He was alone, and a buddy couldn’t reach him, so he phoned his driver, who has a key because of his seizures, and he went into his house and saw him in the shower.” According to the Associated Press, Roswell Police Public Information Officer Tim Lupo stated that preliminary information indicates that Thomas’ death “stemmed from a medical condition,” and that “our investigations currently have no reason to believe otherwise.” After being drafted in 2010, Thomas spent ten seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and New York Jets, among others. Thomas was named to the NFL Pro Bowl four times during his career and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

Thomas received a first-team All-ACC selection in 2009 while playing college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Shortly after his death was announced. This is a condensed version of the information.