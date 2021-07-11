More handgun regulation is needed, according to Eric Adams, who also warns that the focus on assault rifles is misplaced.

Eric Adams, a Democratic mayoral candidate in New York City, says that legislation targeting assault rifles is not the answer to rising violence in American cities.

Adams, who secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning with Jake Tapper.

“I believe we are going to see, for the first time, a concerted effort between the president, the governor, and the mayor to go after the flow of guns in our city,” Adams told Tapper.

Tapper spoke with Adams on the former NYPD police chief’s belief that the majority of inner-city gun violence is caused by “one-off” shootings with handguns rather than mass shootings with assault weapons.

The CNN anchor questioned Adams if he believes the Democratic Party’s fixation on assault weapons legislation has shifted the focus away from the issues that need to be addressed when it comes to gun regulation and growing crime.

“I do,” says the speaker. Those priorities, I feel, were misplaced,” Adams stated. “And what we’ve seen over the last few years is almost insulting.”

Adams told Tapper that the problem facing the country has been ongoing for a long time, and that previous presidents were aware of the number of attacks, accidents, and killings caused by weapons in some of the country’s poorest neighborhoods.

“[Former presidents] recognized they were dealing with a serious catastrophe in the inner cities, particularly where black, brown, and poor people lived,” Adams added. “And it took this president to say that it’s time to stop ignoring what’s going on in Chicago’s south sides. In the Brownsvilles and Atlantas of the United States.”

The handgun, according to the mayoral contender, is a big contributor to gun violence in inner cities. According to Adams, the “misplaced” efforts should be transferred to handgun surveillance.

“It is critical that, just as we should have been enraged when mass shootings with assault weapons occurred in suburban areas of our country, we should have also focused on the handgun,” he stated.

Adams also stated that the number of people killed by handguns in the United States is “astronomical.” He believes that coordinating federal, state, and municipal policy is the first step toward lowering that number.

A firearm ban is not possible in the United States, according to Tapper. This is a condensed version of the information.