More Following threats from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri health departments have halted COVID services.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt warned legal action if more than a half-dozen Missouri health authorities continued to provide COVID services.

At least six health departments said Thursday night that all COVID-related activity, including case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine instructions, and public announcements of the number of cases and deaths, would be halted. According to The Kansas City Star, agencies in Stoddard, Pemiscot, New Madrid, Scott, Dunklin, and Laclede Counties were involved.

The choice was a “major issue,” according to the speakers, but they had to follow Schmitt’s “orders” until state health officials gave them advice.

According to The Associated Press, Schmitt, a Republican senatorial candidate, sent letters to local health officials and school districts this week threatening legal action if they didn’t follow a ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green last month that barred COVID regulations and health orders from local health departments.

Carrol County has also stated that it will follow the court’s orders, while two agencies covering the counties of Davies, Gentry, DeKalb, and Worth have stated that they will no longer issue quarantine directives for kids. Others expressed uncertainty about what to do.

McDonald County Health Department officials, on the other hand, indicated in a statement that they will continue to publicly announce case numbers and call persons who test positive for COVID to inform them of CDC recommendations.

Officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have yet to respond to Green’s decision. In a letter to local health departments, Director Donald Kauerauf suggested that they seek legal assistance.

State health officials said Tuesday that they were gathering questions on the court ruling in order to produce a “consistent and uniform response.”

In some school districts, Schmitt’s threat has generated additional pushback to COVID-19 mandates. On Wednesday, the attorney general urged parents to report districts that had mask and quarantine restrictions to his agency.

“There has been pushback all year, but this has clearly increased it,” Christine McDonald, a spokesperson for EducationPlus, an organization that represents 60 school districts in the St. Louis area, said.

Despite the verdict, school officials contend that they have the right under state law to apply health restrictions on campuses, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

McDonald given as an example. This is a condensed version of the information.