More Dangerous Variant Than Delta Coming in Fall, Trump CDC Director Robert Redfield Warns.

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned that an even more contagious version might hit the United States in only a few months, since hospitals are already stretched to their limits.

The contagious characteristic of the Delta variety is fueling an increase in infections across the United States, and the more the virus spreads, the more likely it is to change. COVID-19 was already one of the most infectious illnesses in humans at the time of its discovery, and Redfield warned that it had a “head start” on being able to evolve at a rapid rate, making immunizations even more important.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to anticipate that we’ll have another variant within two, three, four months, and that variant will be more infectious,” Redfield told Fox News on Monday. “Getting our population vaccinated is the one thing we can all do to really combat and slow the evolution of this next variant.”

Aside from the immediate economic and human costs of the pandemic, the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 raises concerns about the outbreak’s future. The virus replicates at a rapid rate in people, according to Redfield, making the likelihood of variant evolution “very high.”

More people could become sick as a result of the introduction of a more infectious variety, potentially leading to more hospitalizations. The burden of dealing with an inflow of COVID-19 patients is affecting health systems across the country, particularly in places where vaccination rates are low. Some hospitals are unable to adequately staff their facilities, preventing patients from receiving the best possible care; others have had to turn people away due to a lack of beds; and still others have put a hold on certain treatments.

Without the resources to adequately care for more COVID-19 patients, the mortality toll could climb, and a variant could someday pose a hazard to people who have been vaccinated.

Officials are concerned that when SARS-CoV-2 spreads, a variation will evolve that is immune to vaccinations. A nightmare scenario, it would necessitate the development of a new vaccine and the revaccination of whole populations around the planet.

One strategy to assist avoid the emergence of a vaccine-resistant version is to limit the virus's capacity to disseminate.