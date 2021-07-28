More Biden supporters than Trump supporters want Congress to regulate tech companies.

According to a Politico poll released in July, people who voted for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election favor Congress cracking down on big internet corporations, against those who voted for former President Donald Trump, who recently sued some of the most notable companies.

According to the study, 23% of Biden supporters strongly support Congress regulating internet corporations, compared to 28% of Trump supporters. According to extensive polls of Biden voters, 30% think tech regulation to be a key concern, while 40% consider it to be significant but not a top priority.

Twenty-three percent of Biden supporters believe that technology regulation is not a top priority.

The economy, security, health care, Medicare, Social Security, women’s issues, education, and energy are all important topics in the poll.

According to Politico, the polls were done online and the results represent a “target sample of Registered Voters based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, marital status, homeownership, 2020 presidential vote preference, and region.”

On June 11, the House of Representatives introduced five bipartisan proposals including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

The American Innovation and Choice Act, Platform Competition and Opportunity Act, Ending Platform Monopolies Act, Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act, and Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act are among the five legislation.

Each law addresses issues like rival discrimination, fair business practices, and equal access, to mention a few.

Representative David Cicilline, the chairman of the House antitrust subcommittee, wrote in a now-deleted press release, “Right now, unregulated digital giants have too much sway over our economy.” “They have a unique position to pick winners and losers, to destroy small enterprises, to raise consumer prices, and to lay people off.”

Following the violence at the US Capitol on January 6, Trump was banned from both Twitter and Facebook. Trump launched a class-action lawsuit in early July, charging Facebook, Twitter, and Google of violating his rights as a U.S. citizen by banning him from their social media platforms.

In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal in July, Trump declared that he was suing to “restore free expression for myself and for every American.”

“There’s a lot of compulsion and collaboration going on here. This is a brief summary.