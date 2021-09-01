Months after being separated from their mother, who attacked a man, bear cubs were discovered alive.

Wildlife officials say two bear cubs who were separated from their euthanized mother after an attack earlier this year have been found alive and thriving.

The cubs were “in good health,” according to a Facebook post from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) in Steamboat Springs, and were scheduled to be sent to a wildlife rehabilitation center “where they will be fattened up and hibernate this winter.”

Next spring, the two cubs will be released back into the wild.

After their mother was euthanized for assaulting a man near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, the cubs were left on their own in May of this year.

After realizing his garage door was open one evening and going to close it, the man came saw the mother bear and her two kids.

The victim was assaulted by the mother bear, who left him with head and leg injuries that required surgery.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife district wildlife manager Kyle Bond noted in a statement at the time that the incident was “an terrible reminder that we need to keep watchful and “bear aware” at all times.”

The man had maintained “birdseed and other attractants” in the garage, according to the CPW press release.

CPW wildlife officers discovered and killed the sow after the attack, but were unable to locate its cubs at the time.

One Facebook user commented on the latest report that they had been located, calling it “great news.”

CPW in Steamboat Springs also shared photographs of the cubs on Facebook, including one that showed one of them inside a cage in the back of a truck.

Bears are known to be drawn to human food sources, and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department posted another warning on Facebook on Tuesday after bears broke into a Steamboat Springs home’s kitchen and caused damage.

Sue Smith, a resident of Steamboat, told the Steamboat Pilot that she returned from the grocery store on Monday and “discovered a baby bear on my kitchen counter.” She then walked out of her house, where she discovered the mother bear on the back deck.

