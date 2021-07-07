Montage of a 2-year-old girl learning to ice skate has been dubbed “How Legends Are Made.”

After being viewed by millions, a montage showing a little girl learning to ice skate, from an unstable infant to a confident figure skater, has been acclaimed as inspirational.

Aspen Jacobi, now 8, has been skiing since she was two years old, and her family recently posted a video on TikTok recording her development.

Aspen’s mother, Dakota Jacobi, stitched together charming home footage of her daughter wobbling on skates while wearing a pink helmet and falling on the ice.

The clips show Aspen’s growth from a shy 3-year-old to a confident 3-year-old wearing a figure skating suit and attempting to skate backwards without a helmet. She skates around the rink on one leg at the age of four, while 5-year-old Aspen twirls around the ice.

She glides across the surface on one leg at the age of six, a significant improvement over her four-year-old self. By the age of seven, she can spin on the ice, including backwards, and by the age of eight, her poise and form have improved dramatically.

She even hops over the ice as she confidently skates backwards and performs incredible spins. “To the little 2yr old kid who claimed she wanted to go to the Olympics like Gracie Gold,” Jacobi captioned the video.

Jacobi, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, revealed that her daughter became interested in figure skating after seeing Disney’s Frozen.

“She begged me to take her skating for her second birthday, which we did,” she told this website. She insisted on going all the time after that. When she was around four years old, a coach at her rink approached her and asked if she wanted to compete. We began training, and she became even more enamored with it.

“Gracie Gold is her idol—viewed she’s many videos of her and always says she wants to compete in the Olympics like her. She saw Gracie Gold skate in person at the US figure skating championships a few years ago, and she describes it as “the finest day of her life.” If Aspen is aware that figure skating is broadcast on television, you can bet she is watching it.”

Aspen trains one to three times a week, according to the mother of two, though she would be at the. This is a condensed version of the information.