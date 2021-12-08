Money and peer pressure, according to Stacey Abrams, can hold politicians accountable.

According to Stacey Abrams, a prolific Democrat and voting rights activist, politicians are like “15-year-old girls” who can be held accountable with money, peer pressure, and attention.

Abrams’ remarks stemmed from a forthcoming interview on three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry’s new podcast Fifteen Minutes from Home, which will premiere on Audible on December 9th.

The podcast also includes interviews with comedian Kevin Hart, late rapper Nipsey Hussle, and American singer-songwriter Kane Brown, in addition to Abrams.

“So I get in trouble sometimes, and I say this, but having been one myself, I believe it’s a valid parallel,” Abrams remarked when asked how politicians can be held accountable by the former basketball player. Politicians respond to money, peer pressure, and attention in the same way as 15-year-old girls do, and I used to be one.” “So money: invest in candidates that you think will do a good job, and whether it’s $1, $5, or $500, we’re sending the people we need to positions of power when we invest in candidates.” And we may think to ourselves, “Well, I’m not the type of person who donates to a campaign,” but you don’t donate to a politician; you donate to their vision.” “Not the ones that have all the money they need,” she continued, “but the ones for whom that $10, $15, or $500 can change the way they are seen and viewed and we get them into office.” Peer pressure, according to Abrams, helps politicians understand that they are being watched by the public, and that more lawmakers should be comparing themselves to one another in order to better serve their voters.

Protests and communicating with your local politicians, according to Abrams, can bring about change on the third “attention” point.

“Call your city council member again if they don’t call you back after you send your information and say ‘this is happening on my street.’ However, you should also call other individuals in your community and tell them that “we need to call this person,” “we need to email them,” and “we need to.” This is a condensed version of the information.