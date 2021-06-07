Mondaire Jones believes Manchin’s op-ed should be renamed “Why I’ll Vote to Preserve Jim Crow.”

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is facing fire on Twitter for an op-ed piece he wrote for the Charleston Gazette-Mail in which he outlined why he would not vote for the For the People Act, a viewpoint that has prompted outrage and a trending topic of “He’s a Republican.”

The centrist Democrat from West Virginia said in a Sunday op-ed that he opposes the bill because it has no Republican backing. He believed that a resolution for modifications in voting rights should be reached with both parties’ consent.

“The right to vote is important to our American democracy, and defending it should not be based on politics or party affiliation. Last but not least, defending this privilege, which I appreciate, should never be done in a politicized manner,” Manchin stated.

Some leftist Democrats attacked Manchin’s argument of trying to find a bipartisan solution on Twitter. Manchin’s op-ed, according to Democratic Congresswoman Mondaire Jones of New York, “may as well be headlined, ‘Why I’ll vote to retain Jim Crow.”

June 6, 2021 — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones)

Others who criticized Manchin’s moderate stance included New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who highlighted a Data For Progress blog piece in which 56 percent of self-identified Republicans backed the For the People Act.

The For The People Act is popular across the political spectrum. It has the backing of two-thirds of all voters, including 55% of Republicans.

When Sen. Manchin claims that there is no bipartisan support, he is referring to companies, not the American people. L4KMcwwXPE https://t.co/L4KMcwwXPE

June 6, 2021 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY)

“Voting rights aren’t partisan,” said Walter Shaub, senior ethics fellow at the Project On Government Oversight. It is voter suppression.”

Voting rights aren’t partisan. It is voter suppression.

June 6, 2021 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub)

In addition to voting against the For the People Act as a result of a lack of bipartisanship, Manchin explained in his op-ed that he opposes Democrats’ attempts to eliminate the filibuster that was blocking the bill.

