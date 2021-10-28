Mom’s Purse and Driver’s License Were Stolen in the 1980s, and the Internet was in disbelief.

According to a Reddit thread, a woman was reunited with her stolen pocketbook from the 1980s, which miraculously still included her driver’s license.

The wallet was discovered “far in the woods” in Montana by a Good Samaritan, most likely thrown by a robber who had stolen goods from a car after smashing the window.

The owner told her children about the necessity of leaving valuables on show in a vehicle, and it became a cautionary tale. That’s why the mother was caught aback when she was contacted out of the blue on the internet when a stranger discovered the wallet that had been stolen more than three decades before.

CanisPecuarius shared a photo of a battered card holder covered in grime and muck on Reddit’s HumansBeingBros community.

Despite the fact that it had been exposed to the elements for some years, what appeared to be an ancient Maryland driver’s license, as well as a blood donor card from the American Red Cross, were clearly visible.

The image was captioned by CanisPecuarius: “In the 1980s, my mother’s pocketbook was taken from a hiking trailhead. Someone notified her today that they had discovered it deep in the woods.

“The leather was completely damaged, but she will receive some wonderful mementos.”

The post has received 58,000 upvotes since it was posted on Wednesday, as they have given more details of the unexpected encounter.

They mentioned in the comments area that the purse was first taken in Great Falls, Montana.

“Her and my father had gone hiking there before I arrived. Since then, I’ve been there, and it’s really stunning!” CanisPecuarius has been added to the mix.

“Cash and credit cards are long gone,” they stated while returning some vital paperwork.

CanisPecuarius went on to explain how it was stolen and how their mother was reunited with it, saying: “It was most likely stolen (window shattered, other goods removed) and thrown into the woods.

“It’s fantastic in her opinion! She used to tell me about the theft when I was a kid as a warning about keeping valuables visible in your car. After discovering her profile, the person messaged her on Facebook Messenger.” After all of this, several people commented on the post in disbelief that the purse was being returned to its rightful owner. This is a condensed version of the information.