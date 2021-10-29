Mom writes a chalk letter to a neighbor who complained about her child’s drawings on the ground.

From establishing the famous hopscotch game to doodling racetracks, drawing on the pavement in chalk is frequently a treasured experience from many childhoods.

However, it appears that one neighbor was dissatisfied with a child’s artwork in a public courtyard and complained to the board in charge of the space about the little boy’s mother, Ashley Woodfolk.

Woodfolk retaliated by writing a letter to her irritated neighbor in chalk on the sidewalk.

On Wednesday, Woodfolk posted a picture of her letter along with a transcript on her Twitter profile, @ashwrites, where she got an outpouring of support, with the tweet receiving 241,000 likes.

The mother, who resides in New York according to her Facebook page, said: “GOOD EVENING TO EVERYONE EXCEPT the woman at my co-op who complained to the board about me and my kid drawing on the sidewalk in the courtyard with sidewalk chalk.

“As a result, I wrote her a letter. In chalk on the sidewalk. In the middle of the courtyard.” The photo displays large writing on the ground in front of the building, which is visible to all occupants.

A version of the letter was posted by Woodfolk, and it reads: “Since sidewalk chalk appears to be such a problem for you, this will be my last time using it in the courtyard (and only you).

“I’m sorry that the harmless fun that brought my toddler joy (and has actually helped him learn all of his letters and most of his numbers—his favorites are E and 8) caused you so much distress that you felt compelled to complain to the board and waste everyone’s time when our building has far more serious issues.

“I believe you’re aware that we’re in the midst of a pandemic, and while I’d love to take my child to museums and the movies, I don’t feel secure doing so, and local parks are occasionally overcrowded.”

She went on to say: "The courtyard used to be a safe haven, but now it has its own set of restrictions. There are only a few weeks left of pleasant weather.