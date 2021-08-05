Mom reveals a simple trick for achieving ‘Perfect Bangs’ on her children at home.

Just as we thought the boom in at-home DIY haircuts was nearing to a stop, lockdowns around the United States seemed to wane away, and hair salons across the country have been open for months. However, this video, which was uploaded by a mother, may not be as bad as others that have been shared online.

The days of bowl cuts in bathrooms are long gone thanks to TikTok and YouTube, but this hack brings back memories of being lined up while your dad slashes your locks with kitchen scissors. This hack, according to TikTok user @hansonfamily, will allow you to “cut the ideal bangs.”

The TikToking mom filmed the hack in action on her daughter to the tune of Reba McEntire’s “I’m a Survivor,” a song that has recently taken over as a humorous audio on the app but was here for a very serious haircutting session.

She started by taping the bangs in place with transparent tape, then cutting them as requested. The concept is that the tape prevents the hair from moving while you cut it, resulting in a much more straight cut.

She then carefully applied the hair tape, being cautious not to damage it. She stated in a comment, “She said it didn’t hurt at all and she thought it was funny.”

Over 9 million people have seen the hack. With over 400,000 likes, it’s reached a wide audience, with some even offering suggestions for how to enhance it. The popular add-on was the ability to lower the tape and cut it using the top as a guide, ensuring that the tape stayed in a straight line.

What’s the best way to clip bangs? #GRWM #momhack #BackToSchool #GirlMom #MakingTheCut

The video may have impressed many as a new technique, but according to the comments, some have been performing it for years. One user said, “That’s how my mother used to clip our bangs 30 years ago.”

The ostensibly successful hack is just the latest in a long line of bizarre hacks.